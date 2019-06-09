$4.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings per share of $4.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55. Lear reported earnings of $4.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $17.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $18.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.22 to $20.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,451 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Lear by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

