3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

