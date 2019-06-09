30,179 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $698,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $906,230. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE B opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

