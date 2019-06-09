21,001 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $116,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $395,062.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $44.66 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

