$19.46 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to report $19.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.89 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $16.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $76.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.40 billion to $81.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.07.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in United Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

