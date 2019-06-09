181,499 Shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,091,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,992,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,529,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $806,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WTS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

