11,221 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,335. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

In other Zayo Group news, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $176,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,837.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,398 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,645 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

