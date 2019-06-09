$1.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post sales of $1.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $13.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $30.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 61,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 16.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

