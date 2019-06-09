$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Cintas reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.05.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.62. 684,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,650. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total transaction of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,696,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,970,000 after buying an additional 579,155 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after buying an additional 503,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after buying an additional 475,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

