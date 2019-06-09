$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will post sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. vTv Therapeutics posted sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $8.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTVT shares. Northland Securities raised vTv Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,358,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $2,500,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $382,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 147,061.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTVT stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -3.70.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

