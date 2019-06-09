-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.00. AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.36). AC Immune had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AC Immune by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in AC Immune by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,897. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.16.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

