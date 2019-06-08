Zumiez (ZUMZ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-224 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.06 million.Zumiez also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.65 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

