Zoomba (ZBA) Achieves Market Cap of $63,488.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. Zoomba has a market cap of $63,488.00 and $48.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00060752 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007102 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 17,097,998 coins and its circulating supply is 16,771,846 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

