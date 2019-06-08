Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $150.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

WARNING: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 4,591 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/zions-bancorporation-n-a-purchases-shares-of-4591-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.