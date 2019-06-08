Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $159,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,841,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,818,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,590,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,063,000 after purchasing an additional 231,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.73. 758,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

