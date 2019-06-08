Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $27.05 on Wednesday.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.