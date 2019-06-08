Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $27.05 on Wednesday.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Chrysler, Volvo, and Imported Volkswagen; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

