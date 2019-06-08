Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1,618.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $32.68 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $21,476,964.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $76,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,398 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-shares-sold-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.