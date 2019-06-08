Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.48 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $40,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 135.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 232,008 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 563,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 207,078 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 209,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 149,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

