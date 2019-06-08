Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky Inc (GSKY) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

GSKY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $48,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 32.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.