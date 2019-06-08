Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.18. 373,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,013. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $286,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $1,990,275 over the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 741.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 56,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

