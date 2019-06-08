Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (DHR) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Danaher also reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 2,381,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,212. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

