Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $87.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $81.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $355.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.73 million to $357.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $372.37 million, with estimates ranging from $369.81 million to $377.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,908. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,361. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,637,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after buying an additional 216,771 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 285,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

