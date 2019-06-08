Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.65 Million

Analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to announce sales of $177.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.30 million and the highest is $178.00 million. California Water Service Group reported sales of $172.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year sales of $712.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $730.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $743.67 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $773.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow California Water Service Group.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.86 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 168,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.