Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $164.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.40 million and the lowest is $164.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $167.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $654.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $657.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $689.77 million, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.21 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

