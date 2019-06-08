Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $164.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.40 million and the lowest is $164.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $167.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $654.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $657.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $689.77 million, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..
Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.21 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.
Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.
