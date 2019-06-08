Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,780,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,715,000 after purchasing an additional 666,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after acquiring an additional 578,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,792,000 after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Argus increased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

