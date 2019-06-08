Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

MKL stock opened at $1,090.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total value of $45,608.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,642. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

