World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $261,000,579.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at $267,638,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cannonball Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE WWE opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.24 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

