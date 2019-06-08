Winmark (WINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.28. Winmark has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $194.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 207.22% and a net margin of 41.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Steven C. Zola sold 1,362 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $231,962.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,798 shares in the company, valued at $80,506,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,838 shares of company stock worth $3,307,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 53,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

