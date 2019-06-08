William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 19,363 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,071,000 after acquiring an additional 195,984 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,711,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $3,099,255.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 19,363 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/william-blair-investment-management-llc-sells-19363-shares-of-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.