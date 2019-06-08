Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

NYSE COF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

