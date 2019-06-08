Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (WIW)

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

WIW opened at $11.03 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

