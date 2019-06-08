WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $25,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in WESCO International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf purchased 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $190,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $74,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

