Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,446 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $62,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,747.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $189.91 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $197.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $600,263.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $34,487,147. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

