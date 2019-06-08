Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $67.96 Million Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Msci were worth $67,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Msci by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 731.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Msci by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 price target on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

NYSE MSCI opened at $240.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $242.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Msci’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-67-96-million-stake-in-msci-inc-msci.html.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.