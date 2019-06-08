WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,355 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,843,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 665,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,635,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 504,048 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $156,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

