WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 97,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $91,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 7,809,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,764,556. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

