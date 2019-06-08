Warpaint London PLC (W7L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
W7L stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). 22,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 273 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of $76.75 million and a P/E ratio of 21.28.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.
