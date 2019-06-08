Vulcan Materials (VMC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $150.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $134.27 and last traded at $134.03, with a volume of 79787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

