VSA Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Egdon Resources (EDR)

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON EDR opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. Egdon Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.28 ($0.15).

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.