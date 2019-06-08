Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Receives GBX 183.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.56 ($2.40).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 129.90 ($1.70) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 198 ($2.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.46%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

