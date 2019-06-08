Viuly Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Viuly has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Viuly has a market cap of $60,517.00 and $1.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viuly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viuly alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $755.48 or 0.09624461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038918 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001761 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013502 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Viuly

Viuly is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,905,775 tokens. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viuly’s official website is viuly.io . The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viuly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viuly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.