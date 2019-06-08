Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.25 ($8.85).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSVS. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 60,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01), for a total value of £371,655.77 ($485,634.09).

LON:VSVS traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 508 ($6.64). 195,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

