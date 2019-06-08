Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have commented on VERU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 22,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $32,132.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,899 shares of company stock valued at $188,283. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veru by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.41. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 91.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

