Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

