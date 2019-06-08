ValuEngine Upgrades Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.