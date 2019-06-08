ValuEngine Downgrades PBF Energy (PBF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE PBF opened at $24.80 on Friday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 104.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 109.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

