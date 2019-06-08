V-ID Trading Up 21.4% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $285,465.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.21 or 0.09664656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013468 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000590 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 63,141,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,905,017 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

