US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

