Universe Trading Up 92.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 92.4% higher against the dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $174,213.00 and $3.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

