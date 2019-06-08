United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,289,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,918,618 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,460,000 after buying an additional 1,834,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after buying an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

